Plans for 'desperately needed' new school in Glanmire progress

AGREEMENT in principle has been reached regarding the purchase of a site at Brooklodge, Glanmire for a new special school the Minister for Education has revealed.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley recently confirmed during a PQ tabled by Cork North Central Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O’Sullivan that agreement in principle has been reached with the Local Authority about the purchase of a site at Brooklodge.

Minister Foley said: “Officials in my Department have been working towards the acquisition of a permanent site to meet the needs of a new special school and have engaged with officials in Cork City Council in that respect. I am pleased to confirm agreement in principle has been reached with the Local Authority regarding the purchase of a site at Brooklodge, Glanmire,” she said.

Deputy Foley said the Department of Education will work with Cork City Council to advance the acquisition of the site for the new special school. “Acquisition of the Brooklodge site is subject to valuation, contract, and agreement of elected members of the Local Authority.

“My Department will continue to work with Cork City Council to advance the acquisition of this site for the school in question,” she added.

'DESPERATELY NEEDED'

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said the news is extremely ‘welcome’.

“It is extremely welcome that there is movement on a special school for Glanmire. This is desperately needed as I am being contacted regularly by parents who are at the end of their tether with stress because of a lack of school spaces. When the new special school opened in Carrigaline last year, I asked the government to consider another one on the Northside and it is great to see this happening now,” he said.

Deputy Gould said the process of building this school needs to happen as quickly as possible.

“The process of building this school now needs to happen as quickly and efficiently as possible. Unfortunately, this won’t resolve the issue of children without a school space for next September.

Many of these children are coming through primary school in a special school and find themselves without a secondary school place. With eight years to prepare a follow-on place for these children, there are serious questions about the Department and the NCSE’s ability to forward plan.

“I really hope we don’t have another September where some children with disabilities are forced to watch their brothers, sisters, and neighbours return to school but have no school place of their own. That is the reality that faces these children without serious investment, forward-planning, and thinking from the Department.”

Sinn Féin local area representative, Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty said the reality is there is not enough capacity to meet the growing demand in the North East.

“I am absolutely delighted to see more school places planned for some of our most vulnerable children.

"The reality is that we have nowhere near the capacity needed for special school places in Cork and particularly in the North East. There are parents being forced to send their child to a mainstream school knowing that is not the best place for their child.

That is a heartbreaking decision that no parent should be forced into making because of a lack of school places.”