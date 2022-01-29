35 years of Cork's Donkey Sanctuary

EARLIER this month The Donkey Sanctuary sadly had to say goodbye to Lorcan, its oldest adoption donkey.

Due to Lorcan’s declining health, the Liscarroll-based sanctuary’s veterinary and farm teams made the difficult decision to put the 27-year-old donkey to sleep.

In a statement, the charity said whilst the decision was difficult, but it was the kindest course of action for Lorcan.

“Lorcan made loyal friends through our adoption scheme, and he held a special place in many of your hearts.

“Lorcan retired as an adoption donkey in November last year, but remained a member of our oldies group at our Open Farm,” the charity added.

Lorcan was rescued by The Donkey Sanctuary in 1995.

“When our welfare team was alerted to a donkey in a worrying condition just outside Galway city, they found a very thin donkey whose ears were flopped over his head.

The Donkey Sanctuary at Liscarroll, pictured in 1972.

“Upon further investigation, welfare advisers discovered that youths had chased Lorcan into a barbed wire fence and he was close to losing both ears as a result. He was only one year old.

“When Lorcan arrived at our Sanctuary he became the 1,167th donkey to be taken into our care.

“Due to his history, he was extremely wary of people and allowed very few people to approach him.

“Before long, Lorcan settled into life at our Open Farm, and he grew to love the affection from both visitors and staff,” the charity said.

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland was founded by Paddy Barrett. Paddy is pictured here in 1998 with some winter quarters under construction at the Sanctuary. Picture: Richard Mills

The Donkey Sanctuary described Lorcan as a “gentle and friendly donkey with a big heart” and said that his passing is sad for everyone, but especially the many staff who looked after him and saw him daily.

The charity also took the opportunity to thank all of its supporters.

“Throughout the years, your generosity and kindness allowed us to provide Lorcan with the care he needed.

“We know Lorcan will be remembered with great affection by everyone that knew and loved him,” it said.

The trojan work of The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland extends back 35 years.

In 1969, The Donkey Sanctuary UK was founded by Dr Elisabeth Svendsen MBE.

Donkey being tended to at the Sanctuary in 1998. Picture: Richard Mills

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland was later founded by Paddy Barrett in 1987 and became affiliated with The Donkey Sanctuary UK.

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland registered as an Irish charity in 2011. Over the decades, it has cared for over 5,600 neglected and abandoned donkeys and mules.

Today, the sanctuary has in excess of 1,800 donkeys in its care, over 680 of which have been rehomed back into the community to Guardian Homes. Over the years, there has been an increasing demand on the charity’s services, as one Echo article from 1992 underscores.

Sisters Debbie Barrett and Helen Barrett at the Sanctuary in 1998. Picture: Richard Mills.

“The Donkey Sanctuary in Mallow, an Irish branch of a UK charity, currently cares for 76 donkeys and has facilities for up to 100.

“And, in the last five years they have taken in 780 donkeys — many of them old, ill or abused — and found good homes for over 300,” the article stated.

Last month, the charity warned that the number of donkeys requiring to be rescued is escalating in Ireland, leaving the charity “bursting at the seams”.

It warned that it can now only take in animals in exceptional cases.

Whilst its Sanctuary is full to capacity, the charity’s welfare team can provide donkey owners with advice and support about vital care to improve the welfare of their donkeys.