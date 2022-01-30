Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 09:00

Woman with over 100 convictions tells Cork court she is turning her life around

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the accused was pleading guilty to possession of heroin for her own use back on April 3 2020.

Liam Heylin

A young woman with a horrendous list of previous convictions told a sentencing judge she was changing her ways.

Leanne Hegarty, formerly of Gurranabraher Avenue, Cork, and of no fixed address, has over 100 previous convictions.

The 25-year-old has now appeared at Cork District Court charged with having heroin for her own use.

Mr Buttimer said the accused was taking steps to deal with her problems.

Judge Marie Keane said to the accused, “You have a horrendous record.” Leanne Hegarty spoke up at Cork District Court where she appeared by video link from prison, “I am changing all that, your honour.” The judge said she was aware of that from the submissions made by her solicitor.

The judge imposed a two-month jail term, to run concurrently with the sentence she is serving already.

