Sentence added by judge to man who was carrying scissors and obstructed drugs search in Cork city

A six-month jail term was added to a sentence of five months being served by a young man for aggressive incidents in Cork city.

Judge Marie Keane imposed a total sentence of six months consecutive to the five months being served by Keith Newman Elm Park, Wilton, Cork.

Judge Helen Boyle recently refused an appeal by Newman at Cork Circuit Appears Court and affirmed the total term of five months for carrying a scissors and obstructing a drugs search.

Now at Cork District Court he has pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour at Grand Parade on December 17 last, and a similar offence at French’s Quay on October 15 2021.

On both occasions he had his fists clenched and he was shouting aggressively.

He also admitted travelling in a stolen car driven by another young man at Sarsfield Road.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had nothing to do with stealing the car but was reckless as to the issue of ownership when he sat into it.

Mr Buttimer said Newman was in throes of a heroin addiction at the time of the offences.

However, he said the young man had been doing well over the past five weeks in prison in addressing his difficulties.