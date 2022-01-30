Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 09:00

Sentence added by judge to man who was carrying scissors and obstructed drugs search in Cork city

Sentence added by judge to man who was carrying scissors and obstructed drugs search in Cork city

Judge Marie Keane imposed a total sentence of six months consecutive to the five months being served by Keith Newman Elm Park, Wilton, Cork.

Liam Heylin

A six-month jail term was added to a sentence of five months being served by a young man for aggressive incidents in Cork city.

Judge Marie Keane imposed a total sentence of six months consecutive to the five months being served by Keith Newman Elm Park, Wilton, Cork.

Judge Helen Boyle recently refused an appeal by Newman at Cork Circuit Appears Court and affirmed the total term of five months for carrying a scissors and obstructing a drugs search.

Now at Cork District Court he has pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour at Grand Parade on December 17 last, and a similar offence at French’s Quay on October 15 2021.

On both occasions he had his fists clenched and he was shouting aggressively.

He also admitted travelling in a stolen car driven by another young man at Sarsfield Road.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had nothing to do with stealing the car but was reckless as to the issue of ownership when he sat into it.

Mr Buttimer said Newman was in throes of a heroin addiction at the time of the offences. 

However, he said the young man had been doing well over the past five weeks in prison in addressing his difficulties.

More in this section

Backpack of school child. Face mask and sanitizer. Plans for 'desperately needed' new school in Glanmire progress
Woman with over 100 convictions tells Cork court she is turning her life around Woman with over 100 convictions tells Cork court she is turning her life around
Pictures: Cork city's newest late night venue opens Pictures: Cork city's newest late night venue opens
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>In a statement, the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov said: “In response to the requests from the Irish government as well as from the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu has made a decision."</p>

Russia to move planned military drills outside Ireland’s exclusive economic zone

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more