Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 17:00

Micheál Martin hoping to visit Washington for St Patrick's Day

Donal O’Keeffe

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is hopeful he will be able to visit US President Joe Biden in person for this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebration in Washington DC.

“Nothing has been settled this year in respect of our engagement but there is a very warm relationship between the White House and the Irish government and the Irish people, and we had some pretty good warm exchanges in Glasgow,” Mr Martin said.

“We would like to take up those exchanges again, hopefully in March.” Last year’s shamrock bowl presentation to President Biden had to be virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the last Irish premier to visit the Oval Office was then-taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who met Donald Trump in 2019.

With the office of taoiseach set to revert to Fine Gael in December 2022, barring future elections, this may be Mr Martin’s final opportunity as taoiseach to visit the White House.

The practice of presenting shamrock to the US president dates back to 1952, when the then Irish ambassador to Washington sent a box of shamrock to the then president Harry S Truman, but it was only during Bill Clinton’s 1993-2001 White House term that it became an annual tradition for taoisigh to deliver a bowl of shamrock to the US president.

