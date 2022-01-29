Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 17:00

Man who allegedly stuck his finger in eye of Garda remanded in custody

Liam Heylin

A 35-year-old man accused of sticking his finger into the eye of a garda saying, ‘I hope you lose your eye,’ was remanded in custody until February 8.

Sergeant John Kelleher said directions were not yet available from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Marie Keane explained to the defendant Philip Barry, “Directions not available I am going to remand you in custody for two weeks - Is that OK with you?” 

Philip Barry, 35, of St. Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, replied by video link from prison to Cork District Court, “I suppose it is.” 

Philip Barry faces five counts including three charges related to assault to members of An Garda Síochána – two of those charges involving assault causing harm.

The most recent incident related to January 4 at 6.20 p.m. Sergeant Brendan Curry said, “It is alleged that at 10.30 p.m. Garda Ian King was assaulted at the Bridewell garda station.

“It is alleged that Mr Barry was highly aggressive and abusive to gardaí when in custody and that when he had his handcuffs removed he swung punches at gardaí and attempted to get out. He placed his fingers around the glasses of Garda King and caused pressure to the eye area. It is alleged that he also showed intent by stating, ‘I will rip the eye out of your head. I hope you lose your eye.’ 

Garda Ian King had to have three paper stitches and a tetanus injection.”

