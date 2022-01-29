Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 16:00

Taoiseach upbeat on targets for social housing

made his remarks at the official opening of an 86-unit social housing development, Bishop’s Avenue, in Farranferris
Bishops Avenue Opening 9 An Taoiseach cutting the ribbon alongside Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Colm Kelleher and Tuath Vice Chairman Prof. Paddy Gray at the official opening of Bishop’s Avenue in Farranferris, Cork Picture Alison Miles / OSM Photo

Donal O’Keeffe

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said he is hopeful that, “with a fair wind”, the State could exceed its target to deliver 25,000 social and affordable homes this year.

Mr Martin said the construction industry had rebounded, coming out of lockdown, and that his Government’s “number one priority” was addressing the housing crisis by delivering more social and affordable housing.

He said that “2022 has to be a very important year for us now in terms of house completions, to really get to an average of 33,000 [houses built] per annum over the next number of years, it’s very important in terms of dealing with this crisis”.

Mr Martin made his remarks at the official opening of an 86-unit social housing development, Bishop’s Avenue, in Farranferris.

Asked if it was the Government’s aim to bring down house prices, rather than simply moderate house price inflation, Mr Martin said that the hope was that an increase in supply would moderate house prices in time.

The Taoiseach said he believed that, combined with a variety of Government interventions, a steady annual supply of social and affordable housing would get the market to where it should be in terms of affordability.

Earlier, Mr Martin had met with new residents in the Bishop’s Avenue development, which has been built by approved housing body Tuath Housing in partnership with Cork City Council.

Built on the former grounds of Farranferris College, the estate includes 68 three-bed houses, eight two-bed houses, and 10 three-bed bungalows, which have been allocated to elderly residents and people with disabilities.

