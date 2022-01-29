Minister discusses third-level routes with Cork students

SIMON HARRIS, the further and higher education, research, innovation, and science minister, visited a number of schools in Cork yesterday to discuss with Leaving Cert students alternative access routes into third-level education.

Mr Harris spent time at Midleton Community College, Carrigtwohill Community College, and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG to meet with students and address their concerns. He also acknowledged students’ worries in relation to what form the Leaving Cert will take this year.

“I can’t absolutely guarantee this, but I would expect that may happen next week. It certainly needs to happen in the next few days,” he said.

For the first time, this year’s Leaving Cert students will see all education, training, and apprenticeship options available to them when they log on to cao.ie/options, something that Mr Harris said was “a very important” first step in transforming how people learn and to open up third-level education to more people.

Addressing students at Gaelcholáiste Mhuire, he said there was a plan in place to get 10,000 new registered apprentices in Ireland each year by 2025.

Last year, there were 8,607 new apprentices registered, compared to 5,000 in 2020.

For the first time in Ireland, a financial incentive has been introduced for employers who take on new apprentices. Employers will receive an annual payment of €2,000 per apprentice.

Speaking about diversity in apprenticeships, Mr Harris said: “We have to make sure more women of all ages come forward in relation to apprenticeships.”

He said that progress was being made. In 2015, there were just 25 female apprentices in Ireland. However, Mr Harris recently met the country’s 1,000th female apprentice, who works in Cork County Council.

“We’re also setting up a group to look at gender equality in apprenticeships and how we will encourage more female apprentices to get involved, and we’re going to make a specific bursary for female apprentices, so extra financial support as well,” he said.

Student Council and choir member Emma Ni Laoire touches elbows with Minister Simon Harris as he thanks the band and choir for the music. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Mr Harris said that there had been a significant response to his offer to visit schools across the country to discuss these changes, which he posted about on Instagram.

“Over 500 schools have sent us an email asking us to visit and what does that tell you? It tells you that there’s a lot of people wanting more information, wanting to hear more, and teachers wanting to make sure their students have all the information.

“These things won’t change overnight, but I hope it’s helpful and reassuring,” he said.

Speaking about supports at third level for students with additional needs, he said: “I don’t want anyone to think that third level is unattainable for them because there are many gifted students with disabilities in third level.”

He said that, while the Dare and Hear schemes help people to get into college, actions are being taken to make people’s on-campus experience as accommodating as possible.

“We’ve started a new fund now to roll out sensory rooms across third-level colleges. I was in one in UCC very recently, so making sure that there’s sensory spaces so that, if people just need a little bit of time out, those supports are there.

Minister Simon Harris at the podium for the Q&A session with the students.Pic: Larry Cummins.

“The next thing I want to do is, we’re publishing a new national access plan in March and I have €5m for the delivery of that plan and I want to look at specific measures to help get more people from second level into third level.

“I’m actually working with Minster [Josepha] Madigan to do what we call transition planning to start conversations with people in secondary school or age 15, 16, 17 and ask what do you want to do and then see what wrap-around supports we need to put in place, so expect more announcements during the year,” he said.

School principal Dónal Ó Buachalla, said it was a great privilege to have the minister visit the school and take the opportunity to speak directly to the students and listen to their concerns.