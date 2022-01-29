Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 11:40

Jail term and 10-year driving ban for Fermoy worker who drove without insurance 

Sergeant Edward Geary said the Fermoy-based labourer had been convicted for several instances of driving without insurance
Alan O’Dwyer barrister appealed the severity of the sentence at Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

Liam Heylin

A Polish man living in Fermoy is commencing a six-month jail term for multiple driving convictions.

Krzysztof Grovel has also been banned from driving for a period of ten years.

Alan O’Dwyer barrister appealed the severity of Grovel’s sentence at Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

He said that the accused had effectively served three months in prison already in respect of the cases.

Mr O’Dwyer BL asked for a three-month sentence, which had been consecutive to a sentence of six months, be made concurrent to take account of the time already served.

Judge Helen Boyle said the sentences imposed at the district courts were at the appropriate level. However, she agreed that allowance should be made for time already served. So the judge reduced the overall sentence to six months with the ten-year disqualification.

Sergeant Edward Geary said the Fermoy-based labourer had been convicted for several instances of driving without insurance.

On July 23 20 Grovel crashed his car in the Castlelyons area at a time when he had no insurance.

Two days later he was stopped by gardaí driving without insurance again.

He was convicted for other instances of having no insurance while driving at Fermoy and Mallow, County Cork, and in Lismore, County Waterford.

Mr O’Dwyer said the accused suffered from chronic alcoholism.

He also said that Grovel came to Ireland on the promise of employment and conditions that was not fulfilled.

