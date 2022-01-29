Fine for man (53) who called Garda a 'muppet' in Cork city centre

A 53-year-old man got verbally abusive to gardaí calling one officer a muppet and accused him of trying to make a name for himself.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí were on duty in Cork city centre at 3.20 p.m. on the afternoon of November 15 last when they encountered two men sitting on a bench with open cans of alcohol.

53-year-old Damien Cotter was one of the two men on the bench and he started shouting and roaring at the guards.

“You are trying to make a name for yourself. You are some beauty, you muppet,” Cotter of 3 St. Coleman’s Park, Macroom, County Cork, said on the day.

He pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive and failing to turn up in court.

Sgt. Davis said the defendant had three previous convictions related to drunkenness and one for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said at Cork District Court, “First and foremost he wishes to apologise to the to the guards for what he said.

“He suffers from anxiety. He wishes to get back to work.” Judge Marie Keane said, “Your conduct, Mr Cotter, was unbelievable. It is simply unacceptable. The guards are not there to be abused by you.”

Judge Keane fined him €200 for his abusive comments and took into consideration his failure to appear in court previously.