Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 11:36

Fine for man (53) who called Garda a 'muppet' in Cork city centre

He pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive and failing to turn up in court.
Fine for man (53) who called Garda a 'muppet' in Cork city centre

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí were on duty in Cork city centre at 3.20 p.m. on the afternoon of November 15 last when they encountered two men sitting on a bench with open cans of alcohol.

Liam Heylin

A 53-year-old man got verbally abusive to gardaí calling one officer a muppet and accused him of trying to make a name for himself.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí were on duty in Cork city centre at 3.20 p.m. on the afternoon of November 15 last when they encountered two men sitting on a bench with open cans of alcohol.

53-year-old Damien Cotter was one of the two men on the bench and he started shouting and roaring at the guards.

“You are trying to make a name for yourself. You are some beauty, you muppet,” Cotter of 3 St. Coleman’s Park, Macroom, County Cork, said on the day.

He pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive and failing to turn up in court.

Sgt. Davis said the defendant had three previous convictions related to drunkenness and one for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said at Cork District Court, “First and foremost he wishes to apologise to the to the guards for what he said.

“He suffers from anxiety. He wishes to get back to work.” Judge Marie Keane said, “Your conduct, Mr Cotter, was unbelievable. It is simply unacceptable. The guards are not there to be abused by you.” 

Judge Keane fined him €200 for his abusive comments and took into consideration his failure to appear in court previously.

More in this section

Jail term and 10-year driving ban for Fermoy worker who drove without insurance  Jail term and 10-year driving ban for Fermoy worker who drove without insurance 
Cork gambler who committed fraud and held gathering during Covid pandemic jailed for 12 months Cork gambler who committed fraud and held gathering during Covid pandemic jailed for 12 months
Sharp rise in cases for possession of drugs for personal use last year in Cork City Division Sharp rise in cases for possession of drugs for personal use last year in Cork City Division
#courtscork courtcourts
Appeal lodged against planning refusal for mixed-use development in Blackrock

Appeal lodged against planning refusal for mixed-use development in Blackrock

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more