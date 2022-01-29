Taoiseach opens new €10m operating theatres at Cork hospital

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has officially opened two new operating theatres in the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork.

As part of the €10 million investment, the hospital has also become the first in the country to install an Olympus operating theatre that will provide patients with access to fully-integrated, state-of-the-art general surgery procedures, including bariatric surgery to support the fight against the increasing obesity rates across Ireland.

The hospital is creating 20 new positions to support the new theatres, including surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses and theatre support staff.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that the expansion of the theatre capacity enables Bon Secours Hospital Cork to treat more patients in a timely manner.

Pictured with the Taoiseach at Bon Secours Hospital Cork was Bill Maher (right), Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive. Photo: Cathal Noonan

They said it also enables the hospital to offer additional capacity to the public system to assist with the existing overwhelming demand for quality healthcare services.

The hospital expects to be able to treat 5,000 extra patients annually through the additional capacity of the two new theatres.

Speaking at the opening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, “This is another important milestone in the ongoing development of health services for patients living in the region and further evidence of Bon Secours Cork’s innovation and excellence in healthcare. The additional theatre capacity will greatly benefit people living across the Munster region at a time when the pandemic has put such pressure on our health system. Bon Secours Health System’s continued investment in world-class facilities and its expansion of vital services are extremely welcome, and I congratulate them for their ongoing commitment to technologically-advanced medical care.”

Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive Bill Maher said it was a proud day for the hospital.

“These two new €10 million theatres build on the ground-breaking €77 million expansion that was completed here in 2019, and further enables us to meet our patients’ needs by providing increasing access to vital, advanced medical care.

“This is another extremely proud day for the hospital, the Bon Secours Health System and all our staff on foot of all the challenges the pandemic has brought.”

Harry Canning, Chief Executive at Bon Secours Hospital Cork, said, “We are continually striving to make improvements to what is already a state-of-the-art hospital that is fully equipped to offer patients in the region a range of best-practice, technologically-advanced services. The opening of these new advanced operating theatres is just the latest in many significant developments that have enhanced the medical care Bon Secours Cork provides to our patients in recent years."