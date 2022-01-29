Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics open in Cork this weekend

A number of walk-in Covid vaccination clinics will take place at Cork City Hall this weekend.

A walk-In clinic for the Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccination will take place at Cork City Hall today from 11am to 7pm and tomorrow, Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

Walk-in clinics for the booster vaccination for those aged 16 and over and for healthcare workers will take place at the same time.

Those who have had Covid-19 since they received their vaccine are advised to wait for three months after infection before they get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the vaccination centre (for those who have not registered online) and those attending will need their Personal Public Service Number (PPSN), a photo ID, their Eircode, and an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, they should bring proof of first dose vaccination (e.g. vaccination card) and photo ID.

For those attending for a booster dose, they should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card).

Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID.

Meanwhile, people are also being advised that self-scheduled Covid-19 booster vaccination appointments are available for booking on hse.ie in West Cork over the next few days.

People can book appointments at vaccination centres via https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-booster-dose/ Appointments are available to book at the Bantry Vaccination Centre, at the Bantry Primary Care Centre (Eircode is P75 TE27) on Monday and on Tuesday for people aged 12 and older for first and second vaccination doses and for people aged 16 and older for booster vaccinations.

People can check their eligibility online on hse.ie before they self-schedule an appointment.