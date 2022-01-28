Crystal Swing star: I am begging for help for my son

DERVLA O’CONNOR of the band Crystal Swing has spoken of the difficulties she endures as a full-time carer to her son with severe non-verbal autism.

The Cork mother of two has called for support for families with autistic children and said there is a lack of services in East Cork and the wider Cork area when it comes to children with special needs.

Speaking on The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM, Ms O’Connor said that she and her husband Tim are “fighting a huge battle as parents” to ensure their five-year-old son Paul gets the proper services that he needs.

She said that the lack of services and school places for children with autism and additional needs is “frightening”.

Paul is currently attending a primary school unit that caters for autistic children in Midleton which Ms O’Connor said his needs have outgrown.

She said that going forward he will need to be enrolled in a special school.

Dervla O'Connor and her son Paul.

Ms O’Connor, who retired from her career to become Paul’s full-time carer, said that it is “very hard” because Paul is getting stronger and will lash out when he’s frustrated and upset but will also flap his arms and hands when happy or excited without realising his own strength.

Ms O’Connor said that she lives quite an isolated life and that as someone who had been on the social scene for many years, now feels imprisoned in her own home.

“I’m finding the whole thing very very hard because I feel nobody is listening,” said Ms O’Connor.

“I am on my knees begging every day for help and support and services that our child should have.

“I’m appalled at the way that we as a family are treated but I know that I’m speaking on behalf of many families out there who are going through the same thing.

“The politicians and our Government should be absolutely ashamed of themselves.

“In our society, you hear about it on a daily basis that we should have compassion and equality,” she added. “Where is the equality, inclusion, dignity, respect for people?”