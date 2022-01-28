New gardaí and civilian staff for Carrigtwohill

THREE members of An Garda Síochána recently commenced working in Carrigtwohill Garda Station, with civilian support staff to soon also begin working at the station.

The figures were released at a meeting of the joint policing committee (JPC) last Monday.

The meeting was attended by gardaí, public representatives, and council executives.

Speaking at the county joint policing committee meeting, Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said three new guards recently commenced working in Carrigtwohill, while a new guard also recently started in Cobh.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said Carrigtwohill Garda Station will also be assigned civilian support staff in the coming months who will deal with the members of the public.

“Carrigtwohill has also been intensified as one of the stations where there will be civilian support staff attached to the station.

“It will be open to the public during the day and they can take complaints and deal with certain aspects from a public perspective.

“This should kick in shortly, probably in April or May,” he said.