Community safety forum for Carrigaline and Crosshaven

A COMMUNITY safety forum will be held for residents of Carrigaline and Crosshaven in February.

Superintendent John Deasy relayed the news of a community forum at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee this week.

He said it will be about planning for the new season in the locality.

“We are going to hold a community forum for Carrigaline and Crosshaven in the month of February. The last meeting for Carrigaline and Crosshaven was held in February 2020 and because of Covid, things got sidetracked,” he said, adding the hat meeting will be held via the Zoom media platform.

“I have been speaking to the community policing members in Carrigaline and what we intend to do is hold a Zoom meeting. We will invite all the public representatives and the various community associations to it.”

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh said the issue of manpower remains an issue in Carrigaline.

“Carrigaline is a massive town with huge potential. It needs more patrol cars and guards on the ground, he said.

Supt Deasy said a commitment has been made regarding opening hours at Carrigaline Garda Station midweek with more focus on outdoor patrols at the weekend.

“From the feedback I have got it is working,” he said.