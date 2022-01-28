Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 08:13

Community safety forum for Carrigaline and Crosshaven

Superintendent John Deasy relayed the news of a community forum at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee this week.
Community safety forum for Carrigaline and Crosshaven

Superintendent John Deasy relayed the news of a community forum at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee this week. Picture Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

A COMMUNITY safety forum will be held for residents of Carrigaline and Crosshaven in February.

Superintendent John Deasy relayed the news of a community forum at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee this week.

He said it will be about planning for the new season in the locality.

“We are going to hold a community forum for Carrigaline and Crosshaven in the month of February. The last meeting for Carrigaline and Crosshaven was held in February 2020 and because of Covid, things got sidetracked,” he said, adding the hat meeting will be held via the Zoom media platform.

“I have been speaking to the community policing members in Carrigaline and what we intend to do is hold a Zoom meeting. We will invite all the public representatives and the various community associations to it.”

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh said the issue of manpower remains an issue in Carrigaline.

“Carrigaline is a massive town with huge potential. It needs more patrol cars and guards on the ground, he said.

Supt Deasy said a commitment has been made regarding opening hours at Carrigaline Garda Station midweek with more focus on outdoor patrols at the weekend.

“From the feedback I have got it is working,” he said.

Read More

Cork nursing homes non-compliant with certain regulations

More in this section

Irish fishermen given ‘guarantee’ of no disruption during Russian navy exercises Irish fishermen given ‘guarantee’ of no disruption during Russian navy exercises
WATCH: Sneak peak into Cork's newest late night venue set to open tonight WATCH: Sneak peak into Cork's newest late night venue set to open tonight
Aldi given green light for extension plans to one of its Cork stores Aldi given green light for extension plans to one of its Cork stores
cork gardacarrigaline
<p>Gardaí have said that this investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.</p>

Man treated for serious injuries after incident on Cork's northside overnight

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more