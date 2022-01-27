Man caught with cannabis appeals jail term

A 29-year-old man caught with €2,700 worth of cannabis for sale or supply is appealing the five-month jail term imposed on him.

Jamie Cullen of Sarsfield Terrace, Richmond Hill, Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Appeals Court in respect of the prison sentence imposed on him at Cork District Court.

Inspector Martin Canny said the drugs seizure was made back on December 4 2019.

During a search of his home under warrant the drugs were found as were three sums of cash totalling €3,120 and a tick-list.

“He admitted he had drugs for sale or supply and that part of the money seized was from the sale or supply,” Insp. Canny said.

The accused had a previous conviction for having drugs for sale or supply back in 2012 for which he was given a community service order.

Alan O’Dwyer, barrister, said the accused had one clear urinalysis certificate and also had a report from a drugs counsellor.

Judge Helen Boyle said, “I suspect I will need more than that.”

Mr O’Dwyer said the appellant had a tumultuous past but was presently doing very well in his life and had been promoted in his job a number of times.

Judge Boyle said of the appellant, Jamie Cullen, “He does appear to have gotten his life back on track. He does need to show he has gotten on top of that problem. The way to do it is by repeated urinalysis.”

The judge said she would put the appeal back for four months to allow that to happen.

Judge Boyle said, “If he continues to stay out of trouble and provide clear urinalysis I will take a view at that stage.”