New funding aims to bring live events to areas throughout Cork

THREE funding schemes have been announced for creative projects around Co Cork for 2022.

Cork County Council announced the new funding opportunities this week as part of the efforts to bring live events to communities across Co Cork.

Applications are now open for the Creative County Cork Grants Scheme, Cruinniú na nÓg, and the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme. The three Government-funded schemes aim to support artists, performers, and community groups.

The Creative County Cork Grants Scheme is open to non-profit groups, organisations, or collectives to help stimulate and enable creativity in communities.

Cruinniú na nÓg, a national day to encourage participation in creative activities, will take place on June 11. As part of the events, the council is looking for projects that will allow young people to try a new creative skill or showcase a special creative talent.

The council also hopes to host another series of outdoor events in towns and other locations from April to June this year as part of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, which is seeking applications from performing artists.

“The last two years have been extremely challenging for the live performance industry, but we also saw huge resilience,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, the mayor of Co Cork.

“It was wonderful to see so many outdoor performances on beaches, parks, and town centres last summer, and I hope that can be replicated and expanded upon in the near future.”

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said: “We want to support collaboration between artists, festivals, community groups, arts and heritage organisations, as well as local businesses.

“The three grant schemes will help us to achieve this as we all work together to make Co Cork as vibrant as possible.”

Further details about the schemes can be found at www.yourcouncil.ie