Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 08:00

New funding aims to bring live events to areas throughout Cork

Cork County Council announced the new funding opportunities this week as part of the efforts to bring live events to communities across Co Cork.
New funding aims to bring live events to areas throughout Cork

Cork County Council has announced new funding opportunities for creative projects as part of efforts to support performers and bring live events to communities right across the County of Cork. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Martha Brennan

THREE funding schemes have been announced for creative projects around Co Cork for 2022.

Cork County Council announced the new funding opportunities this week as part of the efforts to bring live events to communities across Co Cork.

Applications are now open for the Creative County Cork Grants Scheme, Cruinniú na nÓg, and the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme. The three Government-funded schemes aim to support artists, performers, and community groups.

The Creative County Cork Grants Scheme is open to non-profit groups, organisations, or collectives to help stimulate and enable creativity in communities.

Cruinniú na nÓg, a national day to encourage participation in creative activities, will take place on June 11. As part of the events, the council is looking for projects that will allow young people to try a new creative skill or showcase a special creative talent.

The council also hopes to host another series of outdoor events in towns and other locations from April to June this year as part of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, which is seeking applications from performing artists.

“The last two years have been extremely challenging for the live performance industry, but we also saw huge resilience,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, the mayor of Co Cork.

“It was wonderful to see so many outdoor performances on beaches, parks, and town centres last summer, and I hope that can be replicated and expanded upon in the near future.”

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said: “We want to support collaboration between artists, festivals, community groups, arts and heritage organisations, as well as local businesses.

“The three grant schemes will help us to achieve this as we all work together to make Co Cork as vibrant as possible.”

Further details about the schemes can be found at  www.yourcouncil.ie

Read More

Cork Penny Dinners gets ready to scale the heights as part of Climb with Charlie charity event 

More in this section

Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland Irish fishing group to meet Russian ambassador
Disappointment as popular Over 60s Talent Competition not to take place this year Disappointment as popular Over 60s Talent Competition not to take place this year
ICGP renews calls for Working Group on the future of general practice ICGP renews calls for Working Group on the future of general practice
cork county council
<p>A man in his 30s was arrested and detained under Drugs Trafficking legislation at the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Man to appear in court in connection with seizure of more than €30k cannabis resin in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more