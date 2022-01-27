Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 08:57

Cork mural ranks in global top 100

The mural, titled ‘What is Home?’, was created by Dublin-based artist Asbestos and was inspired by the housing crisis.
Pictured: A mural by Dublin artist Asbestos, created for Ardú 2021, South Main Street, Cork. Photo credit: Artist Asbestos

Martha Brennan

A CORK City mural has been selected as one of the world’s top 100 street artworks by an international database.

Asbestos created the piece, which is located on South Main Street, in October as part of the 2021 Ardú street art project.

“Painted over eight days in the sunshine and rain, it was wonderful to speak to so many curious Corkonians about the mural,” the artist said.

“I painted this figure wearing a cardboard box on his head to start a conversation with the public about what home means to them. As a country, we are currently in an existential crisis over housing.

“The figure wearing the box is me, but a fictional version of myself who’s looking at the world with a naive viewpoint.”

This mural in Cork is calling on people to think about the question ‘what is home?’. Pic: Larry Cummins.
Street Art Cities, one of the world’s largest street art databases, selected the mural as part of its Best Street Art of 2021 collection by having its online followers vote on their favourite pieces.

“Asbestos’ mural with a message put the city of Cork on the international street art map,” organisers said.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve scanned the internet and socials on a daily basis and selected 100 of the latest murals and shared them through a series of Instagram Polls.

“With a total reach of 1m views and registering over 100k votes, this resulted in a list of 100 most popular murals.”

People can now pick their favourite mural from the list and vote for it as the best street artwork of 2021 on the Street Art Cities website and through its social media accounts.

Other pieces featured range in locations from Denmark and Canada to Chile and South Africa.

cork arts
