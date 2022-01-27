Man to appear in court in connection with seizure of more than €30k cannabis resin in Cork city

A man in his 30s is expected to appear before a sitting of Cork District on this morning, charged in connection with a seizure of cannabis resin. (analysis pending) worth in excess of €30,000 in Ballyphehane, Cork earlier this week.

The drugs were seized earlier this week in the course of a planned search operation involving Gardaí and Revenue Customs at a house in Ballyphehane.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained under Drugs Trafficking legislation at the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

The investigation is ongoing.