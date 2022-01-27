Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 07:13

Man to appear in court in connection with seizure of more than €30k cannabis resin in Cork city

The investigation is ongoing.
A man in his 30s was arrested and detained under Drugs Trafficking legislation at the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

A man in his 30s is expected to appear before a sitting of Cork District on this morning, charged in connection with a seizure of cannabis resin. (analysis pending) worth in excess of €30,000 in Ballyphehane, Cork earlier this week.

The drugs were seized earlier this week in the course of a planned search operation involving Gardaí and Revenue Customs at a house in Ballyphehane.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained under Drugs Trafficking legislation at the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

