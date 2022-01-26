Suspended sentence for Cork woman who told Garda 'I hope your family die'

A Garda Sergeant who approached a drunken woman refusing to leave an off-licence was verbally abused by the accused who said, “I hope your family die.”

33-year-old Natalie Woods of Annalee Grove, Mayfield, Cork, went to O’Donovan’s off-licence shortly before 10 p.m. closing time for the outlet.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred on July 28, 2021 and Ms Woods was refused service.

Sgt. Davis said that when another garda sergeant arrived at the scene that night, the defendant was complaining that she had been refused service and she was abusive. She was directed to leave the premises.

Natalie Woods responded by saying, “F*** off, you w***er. I hope your family die.”

The accused pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being intoxicated to such an extent that she was a danger to herself or others.

Woods has 84 previous convictions.

Judge Marie Keane noted from the woman’s previous convictions that her abusive comments to the garda were made three weeks after her last court appearance.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said, “She has had a horrendous upbringing and background and has been victim of very serious assaults. She suffered a very bad facial injury. She has cross-addictions.

“She is off alcohol now. She was a heroin addict for four years. She is on Suboxone (substitute treatment drug).

“She is making an effort now to stay sober. She is back in the family home. She has a bad record but she is making huge efforts now. She is on medication for depression.”

Judge Marie Keane said of Natalie Woods, “She was nasty and abusive (to the garda).”

Mr Kelleher said the accused apologised before the court and he added that she could not even remember it happening.

The judge said that it was “nasty vitriol” to the garda.

A three-month prison sentence was suspended for two years. The judge warned Woods, “She might as well know that if she breaches this she is going to prison.”