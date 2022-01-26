Dachshund couple Des and Mavis on the hunt for their forever home 

Canine couple Des and Mavis, who were rescued by Cork Dog Action Welfare (Cork DAWG), will soon be looking for their forever home and the inseparable pair “must go together”.

In a post on social media, the well-known animal welfare charity said the wire-haired Dachshunds will be looking for a new home in the coming weeks.

“This couple adore each other and must go together.

“They are also known as Teckels.

“They are a happy pair and currently in foster.

“Once they have their vet work done and assessed by their fosterer they will be looking for a suitable match.

“Please watch out on our website for Des and Mavis next week,” the charity said.

Des and Mavis arrived into the care of Cork DAWG in a deplorable condition, “matted and absolutely stinking”.

However, the pair were scrubbed and spruced at Douglas-based self-service dog wash The Spaw this week and are now looking “amazing”.