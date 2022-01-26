Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 14:03

Dachshund couple Des and Mavis on the hunt for their forever home 

Des and Mavis arrived into the care of Cork DAWG in a deplorable condition, “matted and absolutely stinking”.
Dachshund couple Des and Mavis on the hunt for their forever home 

Canine couple Des and Mavis who were rescued by Cork Dog Action Welfare (Cork DAWG) will soon be looking for their forever home and the inseparable pair “must go together”. Picture credit: The Spaw

Amy Nolan

Canine couple Des and Mavis, who were rescued by Cork Dog Action Welfare (Cork DAWG), will soon be looking for their forever home and the inseparable pair “must go together”.

In a post on social media, the well-known animal welfare charity said the wire-haired Dachshunds will be looking for a new home in the coming weeks.

“This couple adore each other and must go together.

“They are also known as Teckels.

“They are a happy pair and currently in foster.

“Once they have their vet work done and assessed by their fosterer they will be looking for a suitable match. 

“Please watch out on our website for Des and Mavis next week,” the charity said.

Des and Mavis arrived into the care of Cork DAWG in a deplorable condition, “matted and absolutely stinking”.

However, the pair were scrubbed and spruced at Douglas-based self-service dog wash The Spaw this week and are now looking “amazing”.

Read More

Cork DAWG rescues puppies ‘with a parasitic burden that could kill a full-grown dog’

More in this section

Ian Bailey's appeal against drug-driving conviction adjourned Ian Bailey's appeal against drug-driving conviction adjourned
Work to begin on flood relief scheme in Glanmire in second quarter of this year Work to begin on flood relief scheme in Glanmire in second quarter of this year
In Lough-step: 100 Days of Walking, two years on In Lough-step: 100 Days of Walking, two years on
animalscharity
Man appears in court charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

Man appears in court charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more