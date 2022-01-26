Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 12:01

Ian Bailey's appeal against drug-driving conviction adjourned

The convictions under appeal by the 64-year-old all related to being initially stopped at a Garda checkpoint near Schull on August 25, 2019.
Ian Bailey arriving at the courthouse on Anglesea Street, Cork this morning Wednesday 26th January 2022. Ref Liam Heylin court copy.

Liam Heylin

Ian Bailey’s appeal against a drug-driving conviction and other counts which was listed for hearing today had to be adjourned until October 6.

State solicitor for West Cork Malachy Boohig said the member in charge of Bantry garda station on the day of the alleged offences was out sick today – unrelated to Covid – and that the appellant’s barrister Alan O’Dwyer required this witness.

Mr Boohig told Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Appeals Court, “The matter is not peremptory against anyone today. It is rather unusual for a member in charge to be called – this is usually accepted evidence.” Mr O’Dwyer BL said in respect of this witness that there was more than one charge under appeal.

Judge Boyle said the appeal would have to be adjourned and by agreement between the prosecution and defence the new date set for the appeal was October 6 at Clonakilty.

Ian Bailey, who walked with the aid of a long, wooden staff-type stick, was present in court as the matter was adjourned.

Mr Boohig previously confirmed the case took three hours when it was heard at the district court.

Ian Bailey who was living at the time at Liscaha, Schull, County Cork, had pleaded not guilty to a number of charges.

Judge John King fined Mr Bailey €400 and banned him from driving for 12 months on the drug driving charge. He fined him €300 over the possession of cannabis charge, and took into consideration the charge of permitting cannabis in the car.

Evidence was given at Bantry District Court that while the defendant was at the local garda station a small tin with suspected cannabis was found on him. 

Sergeant Kevin Heffernan told the court that in a cautioned interview Mr Bailey said: "Someone left it at the market stall. They said, 'It's for you,' and they left it."

