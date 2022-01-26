Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 07:09

Man in his late teens discovered with apparent stab wounds in Cork apartment

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510.
Shortly before 9pm last night, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in an apartment building on John Redmond Street. Picture Denis Minihane.

A man in his late teen was taken to hospital after he was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a house in Shandon.

Shortly before 9pm last night, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in an apartment building on John Redmond Street.

On arrival at the scene a male aged in his late teens was discovered with apparent stab wounds. He was taken from the scene by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment. 

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí added: "The scene is preserved for forensic examination and enquires are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time."

cork crimecork garda
