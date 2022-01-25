Man (20s) arrested following €20k drug seizure at house in Fermoy

Gardaí have seized €20,000 of suspected cannabis following a search operation at a house in the Ard Carrig area of Fermoy, Co. Cork, this afternoon.

The search was conducted as part of an interagency operation between Customs, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Fermoy Detective and Drugs Unit, Cork City Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

During the course of this search suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €20,000 was recovered.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested and taken to Fermoy Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.