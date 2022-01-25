Delays expected in 'exceptionally busy' CUH emergency department 

Delays are being experienced in the Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) today, due to an 'exceptionally busy' period.

Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP or South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available prior to attending the ED if their needs are not urgent.

The increased level of attendance is due to a large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

"Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED," said hospital management.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue."

The Mercy Local Injury Unit, located at St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, is open from 8am to 6pm daily and can be reached on 021 4926 900.

The Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm (call 027 50 133) and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm (call 022 58 506).