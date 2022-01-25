Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 13:04

Gardaí appealing for help in tracing whereabouts of missing Cork man

Gardaí and the man's family are concerned for his welfare.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 47-year-old William O'Toole who they say has been missing from the Churchfield area of Cork since the morning of Monday, January 17.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 47-year-old William O'Toole who they say has been missing from the Churchfield area of Cork since the morning of Monday, January 17. 

William is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a stocky build, brown hair and green eyes. 

When last seen, he was wearing a grey hooded top and black jeans. He normally wears a grey cap. 

Gardaí and William's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on William's whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

