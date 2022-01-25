There are over 80 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals today, according to the INMO’s daily Trolley Watch figures.

As of 8am on Tuesday morning, Cork University Hospital (CUH) had 57 people waiting on trolleys in the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED).

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) had 27 people waiting on trolleys.

In Bantry General Hospital (BGH), there were two people on trolleys in a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

508 admitted patients were waiting for beds on Tuesday morning, of whom 423 patients were waiting in emergency departments and 85 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Meanwhile, 97 patients are without a bed today in University Hospital Limerick, the highest number recorded in any Irish hospital since the union began compiling trolley figures.

In light of the figures, the INMO has once again called on HIQA to investigate the overcrowding issue at the hospital.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Mary Fogarty, said that the figures at the hospital are “extremely concerning”.

“Time and time again, University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland.

Despite major investment in capacity at the hospital, it is making no dent in the consistent overcrowding problem in the hospital.

"Overcrowding adds stress for staff and worsens patient care. It is high-risk in normal times, but even more so during a pandemic.

“The INMO is once again calling on HIQA to urgently investigate the overcrowding issue in the hospital and make recommendations,” she said.