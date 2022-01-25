Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 11:59

Over 80 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals

Nationally, 508 admitted patients were waiting for beds on Tuesday morning, of whom 423 patients were waiting in emergency departments.
Over 80 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had 57 people waiting on trolleys in the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED).

There are over 80 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals today, according to the INMO’s daily Trolley Watch figures.

As of 8am on Tuesday morning, Cork University Hospital (CUH) had 57 people waiting on trolleys in the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED).

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) had 27 people waiting on trolleys.

In Bantry General Hospital (BGH), there were two people on trolleys in a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

508 admitted patients were waiting for beds on Tuesday morning, of whom 423 patients were waiting in emergency departments and 85 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Meanwhile, 97 patients are without a bed today in University Hospital Limerick, the highest number recorded in any Irish hospital since the union began compiling trolley figures.

In light of the figures, the INMO has once again called on HIQA to investigate the overcrowding issue at the hospital.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Mary Fogarty, said that the figures at the hospital are “extremely concerning”.

“Time and time again, University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland.

Despite major investment in capacity at the hospital, it is making no dent in the consistent overcrowding problem in the hospital.

"Overcrowding adds stress for staff and worsens patient care. It is high-risk in normal times, but even more so during a pandemic.

“The INMO is once again calling on HIQA to urgently investigate the overcrowding issue in the hospital and make recommendations,” she said.

Read More

‘Vicky was an absolute warrior’: Cork man praises wife who gave birth in the car while he was driving to CUMH

More in this section

Walking the Lough with Ciara Kelly Walking the Lough with Ciara Kelly
‘It was an amazing day’: Businesses in Cork’s Victorian Quarter rejoice following easing of restrictions ‘It was an amazing day’: Businesses in Cork’s Victorian Quarter rejoice following easing of restrictions
Traffic delays in Cork following incident with over-height vehicle Traffic delays in Cork following incident with over-height vehicle
<p>Baby Conor, Vicky, Stephen and brother Rían.</p>

‘Vicky was an absolute warrior’: Cork man praises wife who gave birth in the car while he was driving to CUMH

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more