‘Vicky was an absolute warrior’: Cork man praises wife who gave birth in the car while he was driving to CUMH

A Cork man has spoken in awe of his wife’s composure after she delivered their baby in the back seat of their car when they could not reach the hospital in time.

Stephen Lynch has described his wife Vicky as an “absolute warrior” and said he is immensely proud of the way she handled the challenging situation on Sunday.

Speaking on The Neil Prendeville Show this morning, Mr Lynch said the couple called Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) when Vicky’s labour started to pick up on Sunday evening.

Leaving their home in Frankfield at around 5:30pm, it quickly became apparent that the couple would not reach CUMH in time.

Before they reached the Sarsfield Road Roundabout, baby Conor, who weighed in at 6lbs 13 oz was born - delivered by Vicky herself.

Baby Conor

“It went from being slow and steady to very, very fast very quickly,” Mr Lynch said.

“Vicky was an absolute warrior. I was very proud of her.

“Thankfully now we have another baby boy to add to the family in great health.” Following the arrival of baby Conor, Mr Lynch continued on to CUMH for mum and baby to be checked out.

“We were after calling at 5:30pm so they knew we were on the way but I don’t think they expected us to come in the way we did,” he quipped.

“I ran in - I could barely put words together.”

Mr Lynch praised the staff at CUMH for their care and said Vicky and the new arrival arrived home healthy and happy yesterday afternoon.