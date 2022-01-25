Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 10:48

Walking the Lough with Ciara Kelly

100 Days of Walking's first public walk in two years is taking place today.
Walking the Lough with Ciara Kelly

Dr Ciara Kelly. Picture: Barry McCaul

Donal O’Keeffe

Today marks Day 25 of this year’s 100 Days of Walking, and, with Covid-19 restrictions just lifted, Ciara Kelly and the Newstalk Breakfast team will be walking by the Lough to mark their first group walk in two years.

“We’ll be meeting at Hawthorn Bar at 12.30pm, and we’ll do maybe three laps of the Lough, we’ll take about half an hour, and it’s just going to be a nice, feelgood event,” Dr Kelly told The Echo.

“The idea is just to get a community of walkers who know each other online, a warm bunch of people, and hopefully get to meet each other face-to-face.

“It’s just going to be a nice lunchtime walk, and we’ll have a bit of a chat, and maybe a cup of tea afterwards,” the broadcaster said.

Dr Kelly said walking is particularly good for maintaining bone and muscle strength, balance and co-ordination, and for lowering blood pressure.

“I find the mental health benefits of walking are huge, and I find going for a walk clears my head like nothing else,” she said.

“I think of 100 Days of Walking as a gift I give myself of at least half an hour a day to myself.”

Read More

‘Vicky was an absolute warrior’: Cork man praises wife who gave birth in the car while he was driving to CUMH

More in this section

‘It was an amazing day’: Businesses in Cork’s Victorian Quarter rejoice following easing of restrictions ‘It was an amazing day’: Businesses in Cork’s Victorian Quarter rejoice following easing of restrictions
Traffic delays in Cork following incident with over-height vehicle Traffic delays in Cork following incident with over-height vehicle
Person with a hoody typing at a computer in the dark. Suspicious online behavior Abuse of politicians a 'constant': Almost a quarter of Cork elected representatives surveyed have received death threats
‘Vicky was an absolute warrior’: Cork man praises wife who gave birth in the car while he was driving to CUMH

‘Vicky was an absolute warrior’: Cork man praises wife who gave birth in the car while he was driving to CUMH

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more