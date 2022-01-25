Walking the Lough with Ciara Kelly

Today marks Day 25 of this year’s 100 Days of Walking, and, with Covid-19 restrictions just lifted, Ciara Kelly and the Newstalk Breakfast team will be walking by the Lough to mark their first group walk in two years.

“We’ll be meeting at Hawthorn Bar at 12.30pm, and we’ll do maybe three laps of the Lough, we’ll take about half an hour, and it’s just going to be a nice, feelgood event,” Dr Kelly told The Echo.

“The idea is just to get a community of walkers who know each other online, a warm bunch of people, and hopefully get to meet each other face-to-face.

“It’s just going to be a nice lunchtime walk, and we’ll have a bit of a chat, and maybe a cup of tea afterwards,” the broadcaster said.

Dr Kelly said walking is particularly good for maintaining bone and muscle strength, balance and co-ordination, and for lowering blood pressure.

“I find the mental health benefits of walking are huge, and I find going for a walk clears my head like nothing else,” she said.

“I think of 100 Days of Walking as a gift I give myself of at least half an hour a day to myself.”