‘It was an amazing day’: Businesses in Cork’s Victorian Quarter rejoice following easing of restrictions

Businesses in Cork’s Victorian Quarter experienced a boom in trade at the weekend following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

From 6am on Saturday restrictions including the early closing time for hospitality and events, capacity restrictions, and requirements to have a valid Covid certificate to enter various premises were lifted.

Philip Gillivan, owner of The Shelbourne Bar on MacCurtain Street, spoke of the increased footfall during what many have dubbed “freedom weekend”.

“Young groups, older groups, families and friends were all out celebrating,” he said.

“It was an amazing day [Saturday] - it was our busiest day in over two years.”

The unexpected change in restrictions meant the bars and restaurants had a short timeframe to flip their businesses to get prepared for full capacity.

Manager of Gallagher’s Gastro Pub, Emma Gannon, expressed her thanks to all the staff for rising to the challenge.

“A huge thank you to our team who turned everything over in such a short time – and thank you to our customers for being so respectful and understanding while we adjust to this change,” she said.

Meanwhile, Derek Shears, PRO of The VQ, also expressed thanked the public for their continued support.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all those who have supported The VQ over the past two years," he said.

“This weekend’s events were just the beginning of what is to come for The VQ.

“As a community, we have many new and exciting projects in the works, so be sure to keep an eye out!”