Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 07:00

‘It was an amazing day’: Businesses in Cork’s Victorian Quarter rejoice following easing of restrictions

From 6am on Saturday restrictions including the early closing time for hospitality and events, capacity restrictions, and requirements to have a valid Covid certificate to enter various premises were lifted.
‘It was an amazing day’: Businesses in Cork’s Victorian Quarter rejoice following easing of restrictions

Staff outside Gallagher’s Gastro Pub on MacCurtain Street.

Amy Nolan

Businesses in Cork’s Victorian Quarter experienced a boom in trade at the weekend following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

From 6am on Saturday restrictions including the early closing time for hospitality and events, capacity restrictions, and requirements to have a valid Covid certificate to enter various premises were lifted.

Philip Gillivan, owner of The Shelbourne Bar on MacCurtain Street, spoke of the increased footfall during what many have dubbed “freedom weekend”.

“Young groups, older groups, families and friends were all out celebrating,” he said.

“It was an amazing day [Saturday] - it was our busiest day in over two years.” 

The unexpected change in restrictions meant the bars and restaurants had a short timeframe to flip their businesses to get prepared for full capacity.

Manager of Gallagher’s Gastro Pub, Emma Gannon, expressed her thanks to all the staff for rising to the challenge.

“A huge thank you to our team who turned everything over in such a short time – and thank you to our customers for being so respectful and understanding while we adjust to this change,” she said.

Meanwhile, Derek Shears, PRO of The VQ, also expressed thanked the public for their continued support.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all those who have supported The VQ over the past two years," he said.

“This weekend’s events were just the beginning of what is to come for The VQ.

“As a community, we have many new and exciting projects in the works, so be sure to keep an eye out!”

Read More

Craic on: Cork pubs happy to be back

More in this section

Person with a hoody typing at a computer in the dark. Suspicious online behavior Abuse of politicians a 'constant': Almost a quarter of Cork elected representatives surveyed have received death threats
Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland Coveney says planned exercises by Russian navy are not welcome but ambassador claims it's a 'non story'
Sentencing in Cork animal cruelty case put back until February Sentencing in Cork animal cruelty case put back until February
#covid-19cork business
Traffic delays in Cork following incident with over-height vehicle

Traffic delays in Cork following incident with over-height vehicle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more