Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 16:51

Traffic delays in Cork following incident with over-height vehicle

Shortly after 4pm today the southbound bore of the Jack Lynch Tunnel was temporarily closed off due to an over-height vehicle. 
Motorists are advised to expect minor delays on all approaches to the Dunkettle Interchange until traffic levels subside following an incident with an over-height vehicle in the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays on all approaches to the Dunkettle Interchange until traffic levels subside following an incident with an over-height vehicle in the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Motorists were told to expect delays until the vehicle was cleared.

The vehicle in question has since been removed but there are still minor delays on all approaches to the Dunkettle Interchange. 

