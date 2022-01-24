Traffic delays in Cork following incident with over-height vehicle

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays on all approaches to the Dunkettle Interchange until traffic levels subside following an incident with an over-height vehicle in the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Shortly after 4pm today the southbound bore of the Jack Lynch Tunnel was temporarily closed off due to an over-height vehicle.

Motorists were told to expect delays until the vehicle was cleared.

N40 Update: #CorkTraffic The over-height vehicle has now been removed. Please expect minor delays on all approached to the Dunkettle Interchange until traffic levels subside. (16.22PM) — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) January 24, 2022

The vehicle in question has since been removed but there are still minor delays on all approaches to the Dunkettle Interchange.