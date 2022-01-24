Cork schools invited to take part in new cybersecurity programme 

SECONDARY schools across Cork are being invited to take part in a new programme focused on the importance of online security.

The Cyber Security Outreach programme was launched yesterday at Coláiste Chríost Rí in Cork by Zero Day Con, Ireland's leading cybersecurity conference.

Through the programme, organisers are hoping to improve awareness of data security amongst the country's secondary school students.

The initiative is inviting schools to an expert webinar event in March following Zero Day Con 2022, which is taking place in Dublin on March 10.

During the hour-long event, experts who appeared at the conference will give specific advice to young people on the risks they may encounter online and if exposed to the dark web.

Students will be invited to send questions to the speakers, who will share insights on some of the activities they witness when detecting criminal activity online, including common ways in which hackers can access personal information.

Experts speaking at Zero Con Day this year include the Chief Information Officer at the United States’ Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), Special Agent Laukik Suthar.

Those taking part will also be in with a chance to win new IT equipment, such as laptops and tablets, for their schools.

“Cybersecurity is now a part of all of our lives, from the youngest to the oldest in our society," said Raluca Saceanu of Zero Day Con.

"Our job will be to break down how you can protect yourself online, as well as outlining some of the techniques that bad actors can employ to convince people to part with their personal data.

"We are also conscious that the next generation of engineers and white-hat hackers are currently at school and we would hope to show them the importance of a career in cybersecurity”.

Schools interested in getting involved with the Cybersecurity Outreach Programme can email info@smarttech247.com for details.