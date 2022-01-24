Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 14:30

Record €35 million harbour funding allocated to reinvigorate coastal communities

The investment is intended to help to drive economic diversification and will complement other measures such as Community-Led Local Development via the Fisheries Local Action Groups.
Surfers looking for the last wave of the day under the evening sunlight at Garrettstown Beach, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

John Bohane

A €35m scheme has been announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to rejuvenate local authority public piers and harbours throughout coastal communities.

The scheme was one of the recommendations of the Seafood Sector Taskforce which was established following Brexit and is proposed for funding under the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan said the funds will shape the future of coastal communities for years to come.

“This will shape the future of Ireland’s coastal communities. I’ve consistently said the potential for west Cork’s coastline is phenomenal.

“Dotted across the coastline we have small piers and harbours, many of which are in poor condition and difficult to access,” Deputy O’Sullivan said.

“I’ve always said we need to invest in smaller piers and harbours so we can not only facilitate the inshore fishing fleet, and also build the potential for marine tourism — whale watching and dolphin watching.

“I’m encouraging communities from Kinsale and as far west as Eyeries, if you have a project that you feel is suitable for this funding then please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me or the local government,” he added.

Minister McConalogue encouraged local authorities to make full use of the scheme.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will administer the scheme and work closely with coastal local authorities to ensure that eligible projects receive funding.

