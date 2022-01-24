Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 07:56

Five men arrested in Bandon as part of  operation targeting organised crime group set to appear in court

Operation Thor is a multi-strand approach to tackling burglaries with an emphasis on preventing the crime from happening in the first instance.
This operation targeted an organised crime group based in Tipperary that is suspected of involvement with a number of burglaries across the Southern region. Picture Denis Minihane.

As part of Operation Thor, Gardaí attached to Tipperary and Limerick divisions with assistance from a number of national units, made five arrests outside a premises in Bandon, Co Cork on Friday, January 21 2022.

The five arrested, all male, have now been charged. They are set to appear before Bandon District Court in Cork this morning, Monday January 24, 2022 at 10.30am.

This operation targeted an organised crime group based in Tipperary that is suspected of involvement with a number of burglaries across the Southern region.

Operation Thor

Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends. 

Operation Thhor has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction in 2015

