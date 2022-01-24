Dog number twos are the number one issue: Just two dog fouling fines issued in Cork city in 2021

Cork City Council issued just two fines for dog fouling offences in 2021, it has been revealed.

Information obtained by Labour local area rep Peter Horgan shows that Cork City Council issued zero fines for dog fouling offences in 2019 and 2020.

While the local authority did issue two fines for such offences in 2021, Mr Horgan said this is not good enough.

He called for new bylaws and national legislation to tackle the issue of dog fouling in Cork city and across Ireland.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Horgan said: “Poster campaigns just aren't cutting it”.

“The latest campaign against litter with secret undercover patrols has not yielded results, despite what some might say is a 200 percent increase in fines.

“Cute posters of a dog are not going to have an impact.

“Ask any person pushing a buggy or a wheelchair or walking or cycling, and it is the number one issue,” he added.

“We need new bylaws and new national legislation to reduce the onus on those handing out fines.

“We need a high visibility enforcement in areas of walking to ensure the message goes out that it’s not ok to not clean up after your dog.

“We can’t keep shrugging our shoulders and thinking poster campaigns are going to work.

“They’re not working,” he concluded.

Cork City Council was contacted for comment.

Responding to previous stories on the issue, a spokesperson for the local authority’s environment section said that, to issue a fine, the “litter warden must actually witness both the dog depositing faeces and the person in control of the dog neglecting to remove the faeces”.

“The practicalities associated with this mean that it is almost impossible to issue fines for such offences,” they added.

The Council spokesperson explained that, alternatively, a member of the public who witnesses a dog fouling offence can make a complaint to the litter warden or litter management section.

However, the spokesperson went on to add that, in such a case, a fine can only be issued “if the complainant can provide the identity and address of the person who was in charge of the dog at the time, and if the complainant is prepared to go to court if necessary and give evidence”.

“The legal requirement for the complainant to go to court in such cases is a barrier for members of the public proceeding with their complaint as anonymity is often required by members of the public who report such instances,” the spokesperson added.