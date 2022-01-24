Living Leeside: Music makes life sweet for Clare

SPENDING a number of her early years moving around the UK, Clare Hatcher had experienced a range of landscapes and lifestyles, long before she went to work in Bermuda, tackling tricky legal cases and offering pro bono services to those on death row.

Now settled in Cork with her husband Michael, Clare, who spent 20 years as a lawyer focusing on the ‘difficult side of life,’ is an English teacher, helping adults to read and write.

Looking back at her mercurial childhood, Clare outlined how she lived in London before moving to Devon in southwest England and then onto the seaside resort Brighton along the south coast.

Clare explained that, as a doctor, her father was pulled in different directions when she was young and she witnessed a variety of cultures and class systems from a young age.

After two decades in Cork, Clare said one of the things she likes about Cork is the growing diversity and multiculturalism that complements the rich heritage and history of the Rebels.

“For such a closely connected community Cork people are generally very open to newcomers. I work with adults who have come here from all over the world and they mostly feel safe and happy here.”

The proud mother of two internationally acclaimed musicians, violinist Mairead Hickey and Violist Seamus Hickey, Clare is also involved in Cork’s classical music festival Ortús Chamber Music Festival which is running this February, 25 - 27 for the seventh year.

“It’s an all-year-round gig, you are always doing something, planning for the next year, applying for funding, obviously it’s not full-on all the time, but it is definitely all year round.”

Having spent more time in Cork than in any other one place, Clare said Cork was most definitely her home and one of her fondest memories of her many years in Cork is taking the family to Blarney Castle and Gardens where her children performed the age-old ritual of kissing the Blarney Stone to get the gift of the gab.

Moving from her legal career to literacy education, Clare said she has enjoyed the many avenues of her working life.

“I was a lawyer for 20 years, focusing on legal aid and human rights, I worked in Bermuda for some time and I did a lot of pro bono work with people on death row.”

Clare said she noticed a number of her clients lacked literacy skills, with many unable to read and write. Over the years, Clare said she felt this was a reoccurring deficit that negatively impacted their lives.

“There were situations where being able to read and write would have lessened the magnitude of the difficulties I was helping them with,” Clare explained.

As a teacher, working with adults, Clare said the desire to learn tends to be very strong among her students, but it is often coupled with anxiety connected to the thirst for knowledge.

“For many, they have negative learning experiences from the past, or they are acutely aware of the importance of learning to read and write and that can get in the way. The trick is to work on what they need to learn,” she said.

In her spare time, Clare said she loves to cycle the Inniscarra road to Coachford, taking in the views and enjoying the scenery Cork offers.

A keen cyclist, Clare cycled to Paris with her two brothers a few years ago, with her sister driving alongside them carrying their belongings.

At home, Clare is kept busy by Buster the dog, a roguish canine, who can carry out elaborate escapes from the back garden, although his Houdini skills only get him so far, with one of his latest adventures ending when he visited the local shop to read the newspapers.

“Everyone knows Buster. Recently the local shop supervisor rang me to tell me he had turned up, walked into the shop and lay down alongside the newspapers. The security guard waited with him while I made my way to pick him up!”

Clare said Buster, who is 10 years old, was the culmination of her son’s consistent demands for a pet dog.

“We got Seamus a hamster and then a gerbil and then eventually, we got Buster,” Clare explained.

With the Ortús Festival coming up next month, Clare said she will see her daughter Mairead again, as she is performing at the event.

Anyone looking to attend the Ortús Festival can purchase tickets for the live performances. All concerts will be recorded for post-festival streaming.

Full details of the festival and ticket information can be found on ortusfestival.ie and through social media channels.