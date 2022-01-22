Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 14:46

Man accused of threatening to pour petrol over his partner at a fast-food outlet in Cork city 

He appeared an in camera hearing of the court for cases relating to alleged domestic violence.
Man accused of threatening to pour petrol over his partner at a fast-food outlet in Cork city 

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until February 3.

Gardaí arrested a man accused of threatening to pour petrol over his partner at a fast-food outlet before Christmas.

Garda Michael Harney arrested the 32-year-old man and brought him before Cork District Court.

He appeared an in camera hearing of the court for cases relating to alleged domestic violence.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the prosecution was not opposed to bail being granted to the accused man.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until February 3, on the application of Sgt. Davis.

The charge states that the alleged incident occurred on December 5 2021 at a fast-food outlet in Cork city. 

It alleges that the defendant contravened a safety order granted in March 2021 by saying to his partner on the occasion last month that he would pour petrol over her.

More in this section

Cork's Adam King earns huge accolade and enjoys special trip to Dublin Cork's Adam King earns huge accolade and enjoys special trip to Dublin
Two new millionaires in Cork - check those tickets!  Two new millionaires in Cork - check those tickets! 
woman in grey blouse wearing ffp2 mask 'Today is a good day': Almost all Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from 6am
cork courtcork garda
The Echo and a pint at the bar: Cork relishes end of restrictions 

The Echo and a pint at the bar: Cork relishes end of restrictions 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more