Man accused of threatening to pour petrol over his partner at a fast-food outlet in Cork city 

Gardaí arrested a man accused of threatening to pour petrol over his partner at a fast-food outlet before Christmas.

Garda Michael Harney arrested the 32-year-old man and brought him before Cork District Court.

He appeared an in camera hearing of the court for cases relating to alleged domestic violence.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the prosecution was not opposed to bail being granted to the accused man.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until February 3, on the application of Sgt. Davis.

The charge states that the alleged incident occurred on December 5 2021 at a fast-food outlet in Cork city.

It alleges that the defendant contravened a safety order granted in March 2021 by saying to his partner on the occasion last month that he would pour petrol over her.