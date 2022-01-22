Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 09:33

Investigations ongoing following daylight assault on Patrick St 

A section of the street was closed off for a time. 
Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident on Patrick Street.

Garda investigations are ongoing following a daylight assault on Patrick Street on Friday afternoon. 

Gardaí attended the scene of an assault that occurred on the street shortly after 4pm.

A man in his 30s was treated for injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The incident occurred towards the top of Patrick Street, with blood visible on the ground. 

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo this morning that no arrests have yet been made. 

Investigations are ongoing.

cork gardacork crimecork city centre
