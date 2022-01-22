Investigations ongoing following daylight assault on Patrick St 

Garda investigations are ongoing following a daylight assault on Patrick Street on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene of an assault that occurred on the street shortly after 4pm.

A man in his 30s was treated for injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The incident occurred towards the top of Patrick Street, with blood visible on the ground.

Gardaí and emergency services are responding to an incident on Patrick Street.

A section of the street was closed off for a time.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo this morning that no arrests have yet been made.

Investigations are ongoing.