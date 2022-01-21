Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 19:19

'Businesses must be protected from this behaviour': Six months jail for woman with history of theft

"She has 50 previous convictions for theft. Businesses have no chance of surviving in the face of this."
'Businesses must be protected from this behaviour': Six months jail for woman with history of theft

Judge Olann Kelleher said a jail term had to be imposed on Jennifer Rodgers, 37, who was living at Cork Simon Community. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

SHOP owners who provide valuable employment had to be protected from the actions of a woman with 50 theft convictions coming back to court with more shoplifting charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher said a jail term had to be imposed on Jennifer Rodgers, 37, who was living at Cork Simon Community.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to recent thefts carried out by the defendant at stores around Cork city.

On November 30, gardaí encountered Jennifer Rodgers at St Peter and St Paul’s Place; she was carrying two bags containing over €100 worth of clothing stolen from Dealz on Grand Parade.

Asked did she have a receipt, she said she did not. She then told gardaí, ‘Go away and f*** off, have ye nothing better to do?’ She later admitted she took the property from Dealz,” Sgt Davis said.

Garda Frances O’Riordan met the defendant on November 19  after she had stolen a bottle of whiskey from Supervalu in Merchants Quay.

Garda Majella O’Sullivan encountered the same woman at Dyke Parade on July 1 when she was intoxicated to such an extent that she was a danger to herself or others.

In the early hours of October 18 at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, she was causing a nuisance and ignoring directions from gardaí to leave the area. She had stolen a bottle of vodka earlier.

And , on January 9, 2021 she stole alcohol, again at Tesco on Paul Street.

Sgt Davis said that of her 79 previous convictions, 50 were for theft, 12 were for being drunk and a danger, and four were for being threatening.

Frank Buttimer said the defendant had been trying over the last 12 months to rehabilitate.

Judge Kelleher said: “People who run businesses and provide employment in the city have to be protected from this kind of behaviour. 

"She has 50 previous convictions for theft. Businesses have no chance of surviving in the face of this. She has to get her own house in order.”

The judge sentenced Jennifer Rodgers to six months in prison.

More in this section

Emergency services at scene of an assault in Cork city centre  Emergency services at scene of an assault in Cork city centre 
Teenager pays compensation following criminal damage to AED device in Blarney Teenager pays compensation following criminal damage to AED device in Blarney
Alcohol Drinking - Stock Restrictions to lift from 6am; workers could return to offices from Monday 
cork court
woman in grey blouse wearing ffp2 mask

'Today is a good day': Almost all Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from 6am

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more