Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 08:00

No bail for trio following €56k heroin find in Cork

The charges against each man related to St Mary’s Avenue, off Cathedral Rd, Gurranabraher, last Wednesday.
No bail for trio following €56k heroin find in Cork

Three men appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court on drugs charges. Pic Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

GARDAÍ seized €56,000 worth of heroin off Cathedral Rd, Cork City, and arrested three men allegedly involved in a transaction with the drugs stash.

All three were charged by Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy and Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan with possession of diamorphine (heroin) and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

One of the accused men, Roy Twohig, aged 42, of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, made no application for bail. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody to appear by video link from prison on January 26.

William Kenny, aged 45, of St Vincent’s Hostel, is charged with the same drugs offences and applied unsuccessfully for bail. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, was appointed to represent him on free legal aid.

Det Garda Murphy said of Mr Kenny that gardaí had concerns he would commit further offences to feed his addiction and to pay for a drugs debt of €20,000.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded Mr Kenny in custody until January 26.

The third defendant, 32-year-old Philip Knowles of St Mark’s Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin, was allegedly seen handing the package of drugs to another party at St Mary’s Avenue, Det Garda O’Sullivan testified at Cork District Court. Mr Knowles made no admissions and is not addicted to drugs, the detective said. Mr Buttimer, solicitor, who also represented Mr Knowles, said the only grounds for objection to bail in this case was the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Mr Buttimer argued that bail should be granted and suggested that it could take 12 months before the case would be ready for trial.

Judge Kelleher also refused bail in Mr Knowles’s case and remanded him in custody until January 26. All three accused will appear by video link from prison on the next occasion.

