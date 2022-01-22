Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 08:00

Walk-in clinics for Covid jabs in Cork

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination, for those aged 16 to 29 and for those aged 30 and over, will take place at Cork City Hall on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.
City Hall will host walk-in clinics for those wanting the Covid vaccination. Picture Denis Minihane

Mary Corcoran

A NUMBER of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Cork this weekend.

A walk-in clinic for the dose 1 and dose 2 will take place at Cork City Hall on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination, for those aged 16 to 29 and for those aged 30 and over, will take place at Cork City Hall on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for healthcare workers will also take place at City Hall on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

People are advised that if they have had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated, they must wait for three months after infection before they get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the vaccination centre (if not already registered) and people will need their personal Public Service Number (PPSN), photo ID, Eircode, and an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a booster dose, they should bring proof of Covid-19 vaccination (digital cert or vaccination card).

Healthcare workers should bring proof of work ID.

