Cork triathlon club hosts open night to attract new members

The annual event is a chance for newbies to find out more about the dynamic sport and the people involved in the club.
Katie Cooke, (centre) womens winner with Joyce Wolfe, 2nd and Kathryn Fahy, 3rd in the King of the Hill triathlon in Kinsale. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Roisin Burke

AN information evening held by Cork’s city’s very popular triathlon club is taking place next Friday, January 28, at 7.30pm in the Imperial Hotel.

Cork Triathlon Club (CTC) has a large sporting presence, with membership soaring in recent years thanks to more and more people trying out the popular sport, which features swimming, cycling, and running.

The information evening is a chance for newbies to find out more about the dynamic sport and the people involved in the club.

Committee members and a number of speakers will be there in person to share their experiences of the club and the sport.

Taking part in the King of the Hill triathlon in Kinsale. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
There will also be an online stream of the event for anyone interested in watching from home.

CTC chairman James Fahey said the open night was a great opportunity for anyone interested in the club or the sport to find out more.

“The event will be extremely informative, whether you are just thinking of starting triathlon, are new to the club, or are at a more competitive level, we have something for you,” Mr Fahey said.

Details about the typical training schedule, and social and events calendar, as well as insights from CTC members on their own experiences in the club will all form part of the evening.

There will also be a question-and-answer session at the end of the meeting to answer any queries from the audience.

Competitors waiting for the off in the King of the Hill triathlon in Kinsale. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Mr Fahey said that, for anyone thinking about getting involved in triathlon racing this year, it would be of benefit to attend.

“The club has a wealth of experience and knowledge with a wide variety of levels and abilities among our members. If you want to do a triathlon this year, I think it’s a good idea to check out this event.”

CTC organises a sprint triathlon, King of the Hill, every summer. The sell-out event is held in Kinsale and is centred around Dock Beach.

Anyone interested in the open night can register in advance, with the option to attend in person or online.

The Echo team of Ronan Bagnall, Roisin Burke and Darragh Bermingham taking part in the King of the Hill triathlon in Kinsale. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Registration is available on Eventbrite. See Cork Tri Club — Open Night on www.eventbrite.ie. 

Registration will close on January 28 at 2pm. The Zoom link will be sent to participants on Friday afternoon.

