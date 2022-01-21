Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 16:45

Emergency services at scene of an assault in Cork city centre 

A section of the street has been sealed off by Gardaí. 
Gardaí and emergency services are responding to an incident on Patrick Street.

Update 5.20pm: Gardaí are currently at the scene of an assault on Patrick’s Street that occurred shortly after 4pm this afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said a male in his 30s is currently being treated for injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The incident occurred towards the top of Patrick Street, with blood visible on the ground.   

The spokesperson said that no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing.

Earlier: Gardaí and emergency services are responding to an incident on Patrick Street this evening.

A section of the street has been sealed off by Gardaí and crews from the National Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

It is not yet known what the nature of the incident is.

More to follow as we have it. 

