Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics taking place in Cork's City Hall this weekend

A number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Cork this weekend.
A walk-in clinic for the Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccination will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times:
Friday 21st January 9.00am to 4.00pm
Saturday 22nd January 9.00am to 4.00pm
Sunday 23rd January 9.00am to 4.00pm
A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 30 years and over will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:
Friday 21st January 9.00am to 4.00pm
Saturday 22nd January 9.00am to 4.00pm
Sunday 23rd January 9.00am to 4.00pm
A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 16 to 29 years of age will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:
Friday 21st January 9.00am to 4.00pm
Saturday 22nd January 9.00am to 4.00pm
Sunday 23rd January 9.00am to 4.00pm
A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for healthcare workers will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:
Friday 21st January 9.00am to 4.00pm
Saturday 22nd January 9.00am to 4.00pm
Sunday 23rd January 9.00am to 4.00pm
People are advised that if they have had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated, they must wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.
Registration will take place at the vaccination centre (if not already registered) and people will need:
- Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);
- Photo ID;
- Eircode;
- And an email address and a mobile number
For more information log see the HSE's website.