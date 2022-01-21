Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 09:27

Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics taking place in Cork's City Hall this weekend

Walk-in clinics will take place today and on Saturday and Sunday. 
A number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Cork this weekend. Picture Denis Minihane.

A number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Cork this weekend.

A walk-in clinic for the Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccination will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times:

Dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics 

Friday 21st January 9.00am to 4.00pm

Saturday 22nd January 9.00am to 4.00pm 

Sunday 23rd January 9.00am to 4.00pm

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 30 years and over will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Booster walk-in clinics 30 years and over 

Friday 21st January 9.00am to 4.00pm 

Saturday 22nd January 9.00am to 4.00pm

Sunday 23rd January 9.00am to 4.00pm 

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 16 to 29 years of age will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Booster walk-in clinics people aged 16-29 years

Friday 21st January 9.00am to 4.00pm 

Saturday 22nd January 9.00am to 4.00pm 

Sunday 23rd January 9.00am to 4.00pm 

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for healthcare workers will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Booster walk-ins for healthcare workers 

Friday 21st January 9.00am to 4.00pm 

Saturday 22nd January 9.00am to 4.00pm 

Sunday 23rd January 9.00am to 4.00pm 

People are advised that if they have had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated, they must wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the vaccination centre (if not already registered) and people will need:

  • Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);
  • Photo ID;
  • Eircode;
  • And an email address and a mobile number

For more information log see the HSE's website

