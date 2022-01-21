Two men due in court following drugs seizure in Cork

Two men arrested as part of an investigation targeting individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs are due in court this morning.

On Wednesday, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based in Anglesea Street observed three persons engaged in a suspected drugs transaction on St. Mary’s Avenue, Cathedral Road.

Following a search, three men were found to be in possession of 400 grams of suspected Diamorphine with a street value of approximately €56,000.

The drugs were seized by gardaí and sent for analysis.

One man, aged in his 40s, and two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station and Bridewell Garda Station respectively, where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí have confirmed that two of the men arrested in relation to this incident have been charged and are due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

Last night they said the third man remained detained at Gurranabraher Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.