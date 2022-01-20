Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 19:21

Cork submissions sought for EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme

The programme, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in Ireland this year, will be accepting nominations from now until February 28.
Cork submissions sought for EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme

Brian O’Sullivan, CEO, Zeus Packaging, winner of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in 2021, Aimee Connolly, CEO, Sculpted by Aimee, winner of EY Emerging Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in 2021 and new member of the EOY judging panel for 2022, and Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year.

Breda Graham

ENTREPRENEURS across all sectors from Cork are invited to submit their nominations for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) programme.

The programme, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in Ireland this year, will be accepting nominations from now until February 28.

It is open to entrepreneurs from all sectors and growth stages in the Republic and Northern Ireland and is divided into three categories - Emerging, Established and International - with eight finalists chosen per category.

This year, the programme’s inaugural EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Sustainability Award will also be presented to one of the finalists, recognising the critical importance of innovation leadership in meeting our collective sustainability challenges.

John Higgins, Partner at EY Cork, said: “The 25th anniversary of the programme is a fantastic milestone and it’s an excellent opportunity to pause, reflect on and celebrate the truly meaningful impact that a generation of entrepreneurs have made to business and life across the island of Ireland.

“What we have seen over the last two years in particular has cemented our belief that entrepreneurs are special. Our alumni of over 560 entrepreneurs represent the very best of innovation, bravery and leadership, building world-class businesses, creating employment and inspiring others to become change makers in their own right.

“We start this 25th year of the programme with optimism and a strong belief that the health of Irish entrepreneurship is stronger than ever.”

The 24 finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel, comprising former winners and chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources plc.

Anyone interested can find out more or complete an online nomination form at www.eoy.ie.

Those nominating someone else must do so with the entrepreneur’s consent.

Read More

Looking for training motivation: Here's a list of Cork events going ahead in 2022

More in this section

Check your tickets: Cork Lotto player yet to claim their prize of over €23k Check your tickets: Cork Lotto player yet to claim their prize of over €23k
West Cork gardaí investigating incident of exposure on Zoom; Others urged to come forward West Cork gardaí investigating incident of exposure on Zoom; Others urged to come forward
30-minute delays on a number of bus routes passing Cork suburb 30-minute delays on a number of bus routes passing Cork suburb
cork business
<p>Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for a further two weeks.</p>

Man charged with threatening to kill a man at Cork pub 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more