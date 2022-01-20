City council urged to relocate Christmas tree collection point as trees set on fire

FOLLOWING a number of fires and reports of anti-social behaviour, a city councillor is calling for the local Christmas tree collection point to be moved next year from beside the Clashduv Rd bring centre.

Thomas Moloney told The Echo that the collection point needs to be moved to a more suitable area, as anti-social behaviour has led to numerous fires at the site.

“It’s a very small minority of people, but that small minority of people are doing this every single night that there are Christmas trees there.

“The gardaí have laid on extra patrols, but as soon as the gardaí are gone, the trees are set on fire again,” he said.

Mr Moloney said there had been a security presence at the site during the first week of January, with shredding of trees occurring throughout the weekend, in the hope that most people would have disposed of their trees by then. He said the problem had mainly arisen in the weeks since.

Mr Moloney said that the council’s civic amenity and recycling site at Tramore Valley Park might be a suitable alternative location, although he noted that an issue with it might be that it closed at 5pm in winter time.

“We are going to have to find a suitable alternative, because the current set-up, right across from the vets, and right across from the new houses, is absolutely crazy.”

Council acknowledgement

A spokesperson for Cork City Council’s parks and recreation department acknowledged that there had been a number of fire incidents at the area set aside for recycling of Christmas trees in recent weeks, and said these had occurred despite the council having crews on site to mulch trees, including on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Problems arose when additional trees were dropped off late at night and these were then set on fire,” the spokesperson said.

“Past experience in other areas has shown that even when we change a Christmas tree collection point, people still continue to drop Christmas trees at the location for years afterwards.

“We will review the operation of the collection point for next year to minimise the impact on residents,” the spokesperson said.

Anti-social behaviour can have unforeseen results

A Fire Service spokesperson confirmed it had received several call-outs to the site over the past weeks and said such anti-social behaviour can have unforeseen results.

“Setting fire to dry trees can be hazardous to those who do so, as fires can accelerate and go quickly out of control.

“Call-outs caused by anti-social behaviour can divert vital resources, and there is always the fear that a tragedy might occur because we were otherwise detained.”