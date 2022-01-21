80-year-old man signs plea of guilty to carrying out indecent assault on girl in 1980s

An 80-year-old Cork man has signed a plea of guilty to carrying out an indecent assault on a girl in the early 1980s.

The case was before Cork District Court. The parties cannot be named for legal reasons and no outline of the facts of the case was given.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuthbert indicated that the defendant was pleading guilty to the offence.

It states that on an unspecified date between May 1982 and May 1985 he indecently assaulted the child.

Judge Olann Kelleher then sent the case forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The case was adjourned until February 1. However, it may be further adjourned at that stage so that a victim impact can be prepared.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail for a fortnight.