My Lovely Horse Rescue launches win a house raffle to raise much-needed funds

A three-bed townhouse in Dublin worth over €400,000 is the prize in a charity raffle in aid of My Lovely Horse Rescue.

Amy Nolan

A THREE-BED townhouse worth over €400,000 is the mega prize up for grabs in a fundraiser raffle in aid of My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR), an animal welfare charity operating in the Cork and Leinster regions.

In a post on social media, the Cork branch of My Lovely Horse Rescue said if its target of 40,000 tickets are sold, MLHR would receive €200,000.

“That would be amazing, we could make huge improvements, new stables, improve our much needed and used sickbay,” the charity said.

Located in Royal Canal Park in Dublin, the house comes fully furnished, with the stamp duty and all legal fees covered.

The raffle is capped at 40,000 tickets, with each ticket costing €23. The competition will end on July 28 or when the last ticket is sold, whichever comes sooner.

For further information or to purchase a ticket, visit https://www.mylovelyhorserescue.com/win-a-house-support-mlhr.html

charityanimals
