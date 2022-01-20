30-minute delays on a number of bus routes passing Cork suburb

Rush hour traffic has led to significant delays on the Southside of the city this evening.
Posting on social media, Bus Éireann warned commuters that there are 30-minute delays on a number of routes.
The traffic is reported to be “extremely heavy” in Douglas Village with delays on routes such as the 206, 207, 216, 219, 220, and 223.
Due to extremely heavy traffic in Douglas Village, the following Cork city services are experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes routes 206, 207, 216 219, 220, 223. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.— Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) January 20, 2022