Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 17:22

30-minute delays on a number of bus routes passing Cork suburb

Posting on social media, Bus Éireann warned commuters that there are 30-minute delays on a number of routes.
Rush hour traffic has led to significant delays on the Southside of the city this evening.

Posting on social media, Bus Éireann warned commuters that there are 30-minute delays on a number of routes.

The traffic is reported to be “extremely heavy” in Douglas Village with delays on routes such as the 206, 207, 216, 219, 220, and 223.

cork traffic
